owasso police

 ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 By Art Haddaway Editor

Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Feb. 25:

Cheryl Howe, 48, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI, change lanes unsafely, speeding 1-10 mph over, false crime reporting to 911 (x5).

