Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, July 16:
Linnea Danielle Adams, 49, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched III IV V, larceny from retailer (LMFR), false pretense to cheat/defraud.
Amy Lynn Demoss, 36, of Sapulpa. Booked by Owasso PD. Application to revoke.
Amanda Jean Prudhome, 39, of Owasso. FTA/court cost, defective lights other than headlights.
Kelli Erin Lowe, 36, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st, larceny from retailer (LMFR), poss drug paraphernalia.