Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, July 23:
Joshua Ray Smith, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/speeding 1-10 mph over, obtain money/property by fraud.
William C. Hardy, 22, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st (x2), poss drug paraphernalia, poss MJ-1st.
Richard Compton, 24, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia.
Marquesha Lashea Davis, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony, stolen property (KCSP), DUI-1st, transport open container, larceny/petit larceny, insurance/security verification, drive under revocation.
Amber Melonicharda Crawford, 31, of Owasso. Larceny/petit AFCF, resisting arrest.