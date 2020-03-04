owasso police

Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, March 3:

Tiernan Devaughn Crawford, 19, of Owasso. DUI, speeding 15 mph or more over.

Lyndsey Lee Strong, 25, of Owasso. FTA/joyriding.

