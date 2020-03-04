Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, March 3:
Tiernan Devaughn Crawford, 19, of Owasso. DUI, speeding 15 mph or more over.
Lyndsey Lee Strong, 25, of Owasso. FTA/joyriding.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
If you are a subscriber: Simply log in for unlimited access.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
Please support local journalism by becoming a digital subscriber or adding digital to your newspaper subscription.
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! March Madness 30% OFF!
"HOME PRO'S" On time. Int./Ext. Painting, Wood Repair, Siding/Pwr.wsh. Prep, Caulk/prime/drywall/tex. Call now, low rates 918-829-3698
Bucket Truck, Climber, Chipper & Hauling. Fully Insured. Call Mike, 918-513-2619.