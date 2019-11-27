Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Nov. 26:
Jayson Scott Harrison, 33, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery, FTP/court cost, FTA/taxes due state, FTA/change lanes unsafely, domestic assault and battery, threaten violent act, protective order review hrng.
Bryant Washington, 31, of Owasso. FTA/indecent exposure, FTA/threaten act of violence.
Kimberly Rachelle Martin, 40, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery.
Dustin Dwain Hines, 35, of Owasso. Assault with dangerous weapon automobile.
Jacob Zombro, 19, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. Attempted burglary-2nd degree. Burglary-2nd degree (x3).