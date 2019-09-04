Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Sept. 3:
Colton Reese, 18, of Owasso. Conspiracy to commit felony, burglary of vehicle, contribute to delinquency of minor.
Alexis Cano, 26, of Owasso. Application to revoke.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Sept. 3:
Colton Reese, 18, of Owasso. Conspiracy to commit felony, burglary of vehicle, contribute to delinquency of minor.
Alexis Cano, 26, of Owasso. Application to revoke.