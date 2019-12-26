Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Dec. 25:
Benjamin Alex Hughey, 31, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
If you are a subscriber: Simply log in for unlimited access.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
Please support local journalism by becoming a digital subscriber or adding digital to your newspaper subscription.
Discount Pricing FREE ESTIMATES Storm Damage, Removal, Trim, Landscape. Lic./Ins./ Vet & Sr. discount. 918-810-3499
Temporary Orders Name Changes One Signature Two signature Missing spouse Guaranteed Excludes Court Fees. CALL NOW! 918-664-4482
We handle all of your interior & exterior painting needs. Call or email us today for a free estimate. (918) 338-9269, KRJPaintingco@gmail.com Like us at Facebook.com/ KRJPaintingco