12:55 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Assault report. Juvenile female assaulted by male. Report info taken.
4:46 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 118 St. N. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
6:25 a.m. – 12700 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Person by road with flashlight. Other agency referral.
6:44 a.m. – 1000 blk. E. 99 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
7:53 a.m. – 8700 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:32 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Family member assault. Handled.
10:19 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:25 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Two people arguing over parking issue. Other agency referral.
11:26 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School-East. Harass threats. Handled.
11:27 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank account fraud. Handled.
11:57 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Toyota possibly casing neighborhood. Unable to locate.
12:09 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 1 Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Check male possibly breaking into apartment. Handled.
12:11 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:36 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Shoplifting in progress. White male stealing from business. Arrest.
3:45 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Theft report. Tags stolen from dealership. Report info taken.
3:46 p.m. – 4200 blk. E. Hwy 20. Accident injury. Transport.
4:14 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Great Clips. Harass phone. Male getting harassing text messages. Handled.
5:37 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:36 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
8:49 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Weapon shots fired. Gunshots heard in the neighborhood. Unable to locate.
9:12 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 77 Ct. N. Welfare check. Check on couple that was arguing earlier today. Unable to locate.
9:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Drone following black Chrysler for several miles. Handled.