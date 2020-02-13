Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Feb. 12:
Dwayne Lee Davis, 38, of Owasso. Hold/Cleveland County.
Jeremy R. Everly, 33, of Owasso. Contempt of court (civil).
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
