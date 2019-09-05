Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Sept. 4:
Katelyn Leigh Walton, 24, of Alma, AR. Booked by Owasso PD. LMFR.
Gregory James Anderson, 27, of Alma, AR. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony AFCF LMFR.
Lisa Gail Hutchins, 49, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony, drive under suspension, insurance/security verification, bogus check.
Jessica Lee Bannister, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony, larceny from retailer AFCF, application to accelerate, hold/electronic monitor required, larceny from retailer (LMFR) (x4).
Corinna Jo Cook, 56, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), bogus check, hold/Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Roy Shane Morse, 47, of Owasso. Petit larceny, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, application to accelerate.