Owasson Kristin Gentry is among several artists across the state who will participate in the 2020 Oklahoma Art Crawl.
Organized by the Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition, this self-guided, family-friendly event is free and open to all to attend.
This year’s crawl, held June 27-28, 5-8 p.m., visitors can experience the visual arts in person and at a safe distance. Throughout 33 cities, over 225 artists will be displaying their art outdoors — in their windows, on their porches and in their driveways — so that Oklahoma residents can “Discover the Art Next Door.”
Gentry is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and creates art and jewelry that are reflective of her southeastern tribal culture. She was born and raised in Tulsa, and works as a full-time artist, writer, educator and curator. Her jewelry and wall art are full of brightly colored geometric shaping and nature based patterning.
The Owasso resident will display her acrylic painting, “Indian Blankets,” during this year’s event.
“We are thrilled to offer this arts experience for our statewide community and hope it is the perfect balance of incorporating in-person art experiences while also keeping us all safe,” said Krystle Brewer, OVAC executive director. “The arts are essential. Art has the power to enrich our lives and connect us to each other in this moment of social distancing.”
In addition to Gentry’s piece, visitors can expect to see a variety of artwork from contemporary painting to jewelry and printmaking to ceramics. Some artwork will also be offered for sale through no-contact purchasing.
OVAC is partnering with a number of organizations, including 108|Contemporary, Ada Aesthetics Medispa, ahha Tulsa, Allied Arts, Art Group OKC, Arts Council Oklahoma City, ARTSPACE at Untitled, The Art Hall, Edmond Fine Arts Institute, Factory Obscura, Firehouse Art Center, Living Arts of Tulsa, Norman Arts Council, North Gallery Studio, Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma Arts Institute, Paseo Arts Association, Plains Indians and Pioneer Museum, Prairie Arts Center, and The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place.
Visitors can find all of the participating artists listed on OVAC’s website, as well as an illustrated Google map through OKArtCrawl.org. Visitors can use the map to check out artists in their own neighborhood or new areas they might want to visit.