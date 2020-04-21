Four Owasso students received special recognition in the State Superintendent’s Awards for Arts Excellence.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the 29th annual event, hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance of the Arts, Oklahoma State Department of Education and Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma. However, high school juniors and seniors are still being honored for their talents in the performing arts.
Owasso’s Jacie Lansdowne received praise in instrumental music, Macey Kirkpatrick in visual art, and Niara Kwanza and Miriah Montoya in vocal music. They were among 157 Oklahoma students to receive the Arts Excellence award.
“This award is the highest accolade by the State of Oklahoma honoring students, teachers and administrators who exemplify arts excellence,” said Chris Barber, fine arts administrator for Owasso Public Schools. “The award brings the disciplines of music, dance, theater and visual arts together, showing these recipients that their hard work, passion, creativity and expression are valued components of our communities and culture.”
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister added, “By studying and pursuing the arts, these students are equipping themselves with a well-rounded education needed in this fast-paced world of technological advances and innovation. Student creativity will be an integral part of Oklahoma’s creative growth. I am extremely proud of these young men and women, and I encourage their schools and communities to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Teachers and administrators are also honored for their leadership and support of quality arts education and academic excellence in Oklahoma schools. Representatives of the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education reviewed all nominations during the selection process. Recipients will receive their medals and certificates in packets mailed later this spring.