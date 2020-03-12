Owasso police are investigating an incident at Atwoods in which a manager was fired on accusations that she killed a stray cat inside the store while on duty.
Atwoods on Wednesday issued a statement on its Facebook page addressing the incident, which occurred on March 2, at the Owasso branch, 11510 N. Garnett Rd.
It states that corporate officials were made aware of a situation involving a female employee who allegedly killed a stray cat in the back room of the store. Owasso police said the woman shot the animal with a pellet gun.
The individual allegedly responsible for the action was terminated, the post states. Additionally, all other associates who were potentially involved have either been fired or suspended until the investigation is complete.
Kirk Johnson, director of human resources at Atwoods, in an emailed statement to Owasso Reporter, responded to the incident.
“Understandably, there is much passion associated with what happened, and we share in that. We want to make it known that this act was not condoned nor approved by Atwoods and is not reflective of our character or values,” Johnson said. “We too were shocked and appalled by this senseless act and feel terrible. We are committed to doing better and are enhancing training and communication to avoid someone making a similar unauthorized and bad choice in the future.”
Johnson added that Atwoods will make a donation of $1,000 to Owasso Feline Rescue in light of the situation.