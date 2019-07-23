Connie Warlick, loan administrative assistant at RCB Bank in Owasso, is set to retire at the end of the month.
Warlick, who will depart after 45 years in the profession, began her career in 1974, joining RCB Bank in 1992.
Throughout her career, she has served as a loan teller, proof operator, loan auto dealer processer and currently loan administrative assistant.
“I’ve been in banking almost all my life,” Warlick told Owasso Reporter. “I enjoy helping people invest their money, I love doing that; I’ve just always enjoyed banking.”
The longtime banker is known for her customer service excellence, friendliness and care for her patrons, said Robin Gray, customer service representative and colleague.
“She goes above and beyond to make sure all customers are taken care of, even when they are not needing loan assistance,” Gray said in a press release. “She always makes sure they have everything they need to make the right banking decision.”
In the community, Warlick is passionate about Relay for Life and has worked with the American Cancer Society for 11 years. She also taught classes for Junior Achievement.
Warlick, whose last day is Friday, July 31, said she is looking forward to dedicating her time to engaging in church events, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family, friends, and her husband Allen.
RCB Bank scheduled a retirement party for Warlick on Tuesday, July 30, 8-10 a.m., at its 86th Street location.