Daniel Schwartz, with First Bank of Owasso in Owasso, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Operations School in Oklahoma City.
Schwartz was among 32 attendees of the school, which was held Nov. 18-22, at the OBA Harris Event Center.
The OBA Operations School, conducted annually, prepares junior-level operations staff to manage effectively and efficiently within a bank.
Students develop a thorough understanding of key operations areas, develop and apply analytical skills, strengthen management skills in relations to human resource planning and motivational techniques, study regulatory and competitive factors that affect banking, and learn about state-of-the-art banking technologies.
“I had a wonderful experience learning at the Oklahoma Bankers Association’s Operation School in Oklahoma City,” Schwartz said. “The knowledge and contacts I received there will help further my future in banking. I hope to attend the intermediate school in the future to further my education and career.”
The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents approximately 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry.