Project Hope Worldwide is responding to meet the needs of orphans and vulnerable children in Uganda, Nicaragua and Mexico affected by COVID-19.
The 501(c)(3) faith-based nonprofit organization based out of Owasso has rallied partners in various communities for its “Giving Hope From Home” campaign to raise funds to offset the increasing costs caused by the pandemic.
Underserved areas are facing economic unrest, fear and lack of resources during this time. Project Hope recently received a number of pledges matching up to $17,000 for its campaign to amplify contributions going toward the global day of generosity, #GivingTuesdayNow, held on May 5.
“We are always humbled by the gracious response of people everywhere to care for the vulnerable children in our Hope Projects, and believe #GivingTuesdayNow will be no exception,” said Lyndon Becker, president and CEO at Project Hope.
Last March, Project Hope celebrated 10 years in operation and moved its headquarters back to its hometown of Owasso.
“The big draw was almost all of the employees live in Owasso, a lot of ministry partners our here in Owasso … and our biggest donor base is here in Owasso,” Kendra Mark, director of development, said in a previous story. “It’s easier to train missionaries … when you’re local and able to get involved in the community.”
Project Hope’s holistic care model provides education, mentorship and development for children based around five cornerstones: spiritual and character mentoring; education; health and medical care; a safe and secure environment; and food, clothing and water.
For more information about Project Hope, located at 12330 E. 86th St. N., visit projecthopeworldwide.org.