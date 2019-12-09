Brent DeBoer and his company are finding a way to give back this holiday season.
DeBoer, the owner of Dale and Lee’s Service Inc., has donated 28 bicycles for the K95.5 FM Bikes for Kids drive.
The fifth-annual campaign, organized by radio personality and Owasso native Natalie Cash, kicked off Monday morning climbing up the scaffolding just outside Owasso Stadium.
“It’s just to help people that can’t afford to have bikes and help the kids,” DeBoer said.
Dale & Lee’s was one of several Owasso businesses who had donated to the event. Other local contributors included Dr. Jonathan Ballard from Complete Care Chiropractic, Sunday and Edwards Group, and Academy Sports + Outdoors, according to an event organizer.
Cash will remain in the structure, which stands approximately 30 feet above the ground, until the goal of the campaign is met. The goal is 955 donated bikes for children around the Owasso and Tulsa metropolitan area.
In its first four years, Bikes for Kids has brought in approximately 4,800 bicycles.
“You can get anything for Christmas but a bicycle is one of those things you’ll never ever forget,” Cash said in an interview following last year’s event. “That’s why I love this so much.”
Bikes for Kids returned to Owasso for the second consecutive year, a first for the campaign. Matt Bradley, a co-host on the Cash and Bradley Morning Show, said OHS has provided an ideal setting.
“When you have this many bicycles coming in and we’re a station that basically has five people live,” Bradley said. “So we’ve got to have help in order to do all this. The students love to come out before and after and even during school and help. It’s just the perfect environment for it.”
The donated bikes will be distributed to several non-profit organizations around the area, which Bradley said makes the event a win-win for all of those involved.
“It’s fun for us,” Bradley said. “We think it gets more attention quickly. And just to be able to contribute to multiple charities is such a great honor for us.”