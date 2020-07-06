Residents of all ages graced the premises of Owasso’s Redbud Festival Park last week.
The City of Owasso held a grand opening for the new park Thursday evening in conjunction with the Gathering on Main’s first event of 2020.
Several officials took to the park’s main stage to address the crowd and hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony after investing nearly 12 years into the development of the property.
“We’re happy it’s finally here,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said during the dedication. “I think the product that we’ve come out with is fantastic.”
Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford added, “Thank you for being here, thanks for being patient with us as we create this wonderful venue.”
Redbud Festival Park, an open, beautified gathering place spanning 2 acres in the heart of downtown Owasso, features a large lawn, pavilion, performance stage and other amenities, where people can congregate and enjoy events such as concerts and a farmer’s market.
The City broke ground on the $2.5 million project in May 2018, and now anchors Owasso’s newly established Redbud District.
“This is a result of everyone working together, and it can’t be done without you, the citizens, because you tell us what you want, you tell us what you need, what you like to see,” Mayor Bill Bush said. “… I don’t know of a better quality-of-life project right now in Owasso.”
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell also spoke to attendees during a visit to Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring community, praising Owassons for their efforts in bringing the family-friendly concept to life.
“You guys didn’t have a downtown, so you built one,” Pinnell said. “The visionaries that you have in this city, I brag about it all the time. You do it right here in a bipartisan way, and it’s really just so great to see.”
Thursday’s crowd was serenaded by the sounds of Owasso’s own Gracee Shriver as well as Marybeth Byrd and Cory Jackson throughout the evening.
Guests also got to peruse the nameplates of sponsors inscribed across different sections of the park, representing donations from businesses and individuals dedicated to enhancing the beauty of the premises.