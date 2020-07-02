Ruby Kellogg, a resident at Baptist Village of Owasso, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, June 28.
The following excerpt was written about her by a friend who also resides in the retirement community:
It was June 28, 1920, in Avant, Oklahoma, when Ruby Jewel Kellogg was born to her proud parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kellogg. Ruby was the oldest of six siblings and had three half brothers and sisters. She attended Avant Elementary School. Ruby family moved to Skiatook, where she graduated from Skiatook High School.
She met and fell in love with Dan Scott, and their love grew to the point of marriage. Dan and Ruby were united in holy matrimony in 1939. While establishing a home, the couple started increasing their family with three loving children, Danny, Betty and Tom. The Scott family moved to California and back to care for Dan’s ailing parents. Ruby, being a loving wife and mother, also worked as a bookkeeper to assist Dan while he was the main provider of the home. In 1982, after retirement, Dan and Ruby moved to Missouri near their son, Danny, and his wife.
Before the couple’s 61st anniversary, Dan passed away in 2000 of a brain aneurysm. Ruby moved back to Oklahoma where she has lived in Owasso of 12 years surrounded my loving neighbors and her church family, Glorious Church in Collinsville.
Ruby enjoys reading and meditating on God’s word. She still is a loving and caring woman of God. She currently has six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, with another on the way.
You will know Ruby by her humble, caring and quiet spirit.