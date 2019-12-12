The Owasso Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its sixth-annual Shop Small Owasso Passport Event on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The national event, better known as Small Business Saturday, was created by American Express in 2010 to encourage locals across the country to support small businesses in their communities.
This year, 25 businesses signed up for the event, and a grand total of $3,178 in cash and prizes were handed out throughout the day.
The $100 cash prize winners were Regina Marshall, Victoria Hatch, Nikki Robertson and Renee Czarniak. Additionally, the $300 cash winner was Danica Parr, and the $500 cash winner was Robin Giddens.
Each business also announced a grand prize winner, all of whom are listed in the accompanying graph.
Four individuals were named winners from multiple businesses, including Cory Snelson, Michelle Villa and Corey Reynolds, each at three, and Deborah Costello at two.
Shoppers can follow the Chamber’s hashtag, #ShopSmallOwasso, to keep up with this year’s results. For more information, visit owassochamber.com/shopsmall, or call or text Shala Bible at 918-830-0787.