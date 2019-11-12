owasso chamber

The Owasso Chamber of Commerce announced the consent of four candidates to serve on its board of directors.

The following individuals were recommended by the nominating committee and approved by the Chamber board to serve a three-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2020:

Craig Shaw, RCS

Dana Green, Limestone Construction

Matt Inouye, Renaissance Realty

Michael Amberg, Community Care Managed Healthcare Plans of OK

Article 11, Section 2 of the Chamber bylaws provides opportunity for the membership to petition additional nominees.

For more information or to contact the Owasso Chamber, call 918-272-2141, or visit owassochamber.com.