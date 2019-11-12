The Owasso Chamber of Commerce announced the consent of four candidates to serve on its board of directors.
The following individuals were recommended by the nominating committee and approved by the Chamber board to serve a three-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2020:
• Craig Shaw, RCS
• Dana Green, Limestone Construction
• Matt Inouye, Renaissance Realty
• Michael Amberg, Community Care Managed Healthcare Plans of OK
Article 11, Section 2 of the Chamber bylaws provides opportunity for the membership to petition additional nominees.
