The Owasso Chamber of Commerce will host its Shop Small Owasso Passport Event for the 6th year in a row on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The national event, better known as Small Business Saturday, was created by American Express in 2010 to encourage locals across the country to support small businesses in their communities.
Shoppers receive a stamp in their own passport for every purchase they make at participating businesses. The person with the most stamps is declared the winner and receives a cash prize.
This year, 25 businesses are signed up for the event, and a grand total of $3,178 in cash and prizes will be handed out throughout the day.
When shoppers show their passport at each of the locations, they will receive a free gift from every business, totaling 25 free gifts. Fifteen cash prizes will also be given out to passport holders.
Those who receive a stamp from a business are automatically entered to win that business’s grand prize item. Additionally, if a shopper collects all 25 stamps, they are entered to win $500 cash; the runner-up will receive $300.
The passport has been designed to be look like a bingo card this year. If a shopper gets a bingo on the card, they are also entered to win a bingo cash prize of $100.
The grand prize drawings will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. on Facebook Live.
Shoppers can follow the Chamber’s hashtag, #ShopSmallOwasso, to keep up with where the prize patrol will be throughout the day. For more information, visit owassochamber.com/shopsmall, or call or text Shala Bible at 918-830-0787.