The Owasso Chamber of Commerce held its 2020 Annual Awards & Installation Luncheon at the Tulsa Tech-Owasso campus on Friday (see PHOTO gallery).
The following individuals and organizations were recognized at the event for their outstanding contributions to the local community:
• 2019 Chamber Service Award: Shonna Barber, real estate specialist at McGraw Realtors
• 2019 Community Enrichment Award: The City of Owasso, represented by Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford, Public Works Director Rogers Stevens, Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo Feary and Planning Manager Karl Fritschen
• 2019 Economic Impact Award: American Airlines Tulsa Maintenance Facility, represented by Director of Aircraft Overhaul Dave Clinesmith
• 2019 Community Impact Award: Steve and Renee Mowery, Mowery Retail and Lofts
• 2019 Lifetime Impact Award: Rick and Suzanne Dossett, longtime Owasso residents
• 2019 Chairman's Award: Cyndi Knoten, owner of Owassoisms
The Chamber also held its ceremonial Presentation of the Gavel. This year, 2019 Chairman of the Board Ray Adcock of Christian Brothers Automotive passed the reins to Paula Willyard, dean of community campuses at Tulsa Community College, to take over the position for 2020.
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell also spoke as the keynote during the event.