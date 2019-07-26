The Owasso Chamber of Commerce is offering unique ways for its members to stay engaged and informed.
Citizens can download the MemberPlus app as well as enroll in the Chamber’s SmartText feature to stay up to date with community news, events and activities.
The MemberPlus app, available for mobile smartphones, recently received a new look and now offers push notifications.
Users can add new reps, create logins for new employees, register for events, create a job listing, post a hot deal or member2member deal, share their latest business news and more.
The Chamber’s SmartText feature also allows residents to opt in for deals and promotions along with announcements throughout Owasso, rather than signing up for multiple text or email lists.
“I see this as a win-win for our citizens and for our local businesses,” said Shala Bible with the Chamber. “I think this is going to be especially helpful for our restaurant and retail members.”
Members can sign in to the MemberPlus app with their (MIC) Member Information Center username and password. They can also text the words “Notify Owasso” to 313131 to opt-in to the SmartText feature.