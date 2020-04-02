The Owasso Chamber of Commerce will host a business series webinar on Friday, April 3, to discuss the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Panelists will include Owasso Mayor Chris Kelley, Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr and Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Amy Fichtner, as well as Oklahoma government officials Sen. J. J. Dossett, D-Owasso, and Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso.
The forum will take place via Zoom at 2-3 p.m. Listeners can access the conversation by phone at 669-900-6833 and enter ID 421-551-784.
The meeting has a maximum of 100 guests. If listeners cannot gain access to the webinar but would still like to watch, they can also view the livestream on the Chamber’s Facebook page.