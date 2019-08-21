The best chili cooks across the U.S. convened in downtown Tulsa Saturday to compete for the International Chili Society’s Oklahoma Championship.
Owasso’s Mike Mayenschein captured the title of champion Chili Verde cook at this year’s event.
Mayenschein’s concoction won him $1,000, a plaque and the right to represent Oklahoma at the upcoming 2019 ICS World Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Owasso native is a longtime competition chili cook and has competed for the world title nine times before. He has also finished in the top 20 cooks in the world seven times.
A total of 47 chili cooks representing seven states competed for top honors at Chili on the Green, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Tulsa at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa. Those attending were entertained with live music, giant bubbles for the kids and quality chili.
Tasting kits were sold to allow spectators to sample over 50 chilis and help raise funds for the Kiwanis Club’s youth scholarships and Special Olympics.
Some 75 local chili lovers volunteered their time and taste buds to serve as judges – including Owasso’s John “ChiliJohn” Fenrich and reigning Miss Oklahoma Addison Price.