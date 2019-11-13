Forty-nine Owasso choir students in 7th-12th grades got a chance to showcase their talents at a special event recently.
They performed at the 40th annual Northeastern Choral Directors Association Honor Choir Concert on Friday, Nov. 8, at the First Baptist Church in Tulsa.
The students were selected from competitive live auditions in which they demonstrated technical singing ability and musicality. Each choir prepared six choral works for Friday’s event.
The junior high honor choir, led by Casey Gerber from the University of Oklahoma, performed a repertoire of pieces, including “Animal Crackers,” a song cycle by Eric Whitacre, and a rendition of “Shenandoah” by Rollo Dilworth and Tshotsholoza.
A few of the high school pieces, led by Jeff Elkins, included, “Aftonen (Evening)” by Hugo Alfven in Swedish, “Nunc Dimittis” by Gustav Holst and “O Clap Your Hands” by Ralph Vaughan Williams.
Special recognition was also given to Layla Bergstrom and Shailee Thomas, both three-year medalists, and Niara Kwanza, a six-year medalist, for their outstanding performances.
The Owasso Choir is directed by Mindy Bettridge, Tricia Wynn, Evelyn Kwanza and Amanda Foyil, who oversee the Voice of Owasso.
The Voice comprises seven local choirs – Treble Choir, Tenor/Bass Choir, Concert Choir, Chorale, Master’s Choir and Jazz Choir – that host and perform a variety of concerts throughout the school year.
“Owasso had the most students chosen for the NCDA Honor Choirs among all schools who participated,” Bettridge said. “They represented us well. It is a wonderful thing to see them come together to make music with other like-minded students. We are proud of all who auditioned and all who were selected for these honor choirs.”
Kwanza added, “I'm very proud of all of our students who took on the challenge to audition, first of all. Then the concert was an experience of beauty. Young singers from northeastern Oklahoma were completely engaged in sharing something special with the audience. It’s why music educators get up in the morning.”
The Owasso Choir Patrons’ goal is to raise awareness of Owasso choirs and the talent showcased in the community, and to garner support from members through volunteering or funding.
For more information about the Owasso Choir Patrons, visit the organization’s Facebook page or email owassochoirpatrons@gmail.com.