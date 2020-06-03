The City of Owasso on Wednesday announced that it was made aware of a peaceful protest planned for later this week.
The protest, organized by local citizens, will be held in association with Black Lives Matter–Tulsa. It comes in the wake of nationwide civil unrest spurred by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man whose neck was pinned at length by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Protestors will gather at Ator Elementary at 4 p.m. Friday for a peaceful march routing east along the sidewalks of 86th Street to Owasso High School and back.
Leaders are planned to speak at OHS, and the event will conclude with a walk back to Ator.