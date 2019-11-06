Owasso City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday to call an election for its Ward 3 and 4 seats.
Statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the seats in the primary election on Feb. 11, 2020, can file a notarized Declaration of Candidacy to the Tulsa County Election Board, Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 2-4, 8-5 p.m.
February’s election will mark Owasso’s 44th council election, starting in 1975, when the councilors from Wards 3 and 4 are elected for terms of three years, according to section 6-1 of the Charter of the City of Owasso.
Should one of the candidates not receive the majority of all votes cast for the particular ward, a general election will be held. The general election, if necessary, will be held on April 7, 2020.
The City of Owasso operates under a politically stable Council/City Manager form of government, in which the City Council – the government closest to Owasso residents – is the legislative body that passes ordinances, adopts the annual budget, sets policy and more.