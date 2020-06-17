Owasso City Council nominated a new mayor and vice mayor on Tuesday.
Members voted in Councilman Bill Bush, who replaced his predecessor Chris Kelley, along with Councilwoman Kelly Lewis as vice mayor.
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be the mayor of the city you raise your kids in and start a business in and plan on living in for the rest of your life,” Kelley said at the meeting. “We’ve got great people that are ready to move up and take the spot.”
The ceremony, part of Owasso’s Council/City Manager form of government, takes place every year after the time prescribed for a newly elected councilor, where the Council elects new mayoral authorities from its membership.
The Council also approved the reappointment of several citizens to various City board and committees, with newcomers Keith Whitfield added to the Capital Improvements Committee and Kick Kila added to the Planning Commission.
“(I’m) thankful for these people,” Bush said at the meeting. “You look down this list … it’s just people that love and care for this city, and they just do what they can to try to contribute to continue to move this city forward … and I really appreciate their volunteering.”
Below is the list of appointed individuals:
Audit Committee
-Doug Bonebrake (Seat 1, City Council, expires June 30, 2021)
-Robert Curfman (Seat 3, business person, expires June 30, 2023)
-Andrea O’Dell (Seat 4, non-practicing CPA, expires June 30, 2023)
Board of Adjustment
-Dean Knoten (expires June 30, 2023)
Capital Improvement Committee
-Bill Bush (City Council representative, expires June 30, 2021)
-Jeff David (citizen representative, expires June 30, 2021)
-Jason Drake (citizen representative, expires June 30, 2021)
-Chris Garrett (assistant city manager, expires June 30, 2021)
-Rob Haskins (citizen representative, expires June 30, 2021)
-Jim Hunter (citizen representative, expires June 30, 2021)
-Kent Inouye (citizen representative, expires June 30, 2021)
-Linda Jones (finance director, expires June 30, 2021)
-Chris Kelley (City Council representative, expires June 30, 2021)
-Warren Lehr (city manager, expires June 30, 2021)
-Paul Loving (Planning Commission representative, expires June 30, 2021)
-Dirk Thomas (OEDA representative, expires June 30, 2021)
-Keith Whitfield (citizen representative, expires June 30, 2021)
Economic Development Authority
-Gary Akin (Owasso Chamber of Commerce, expires June 30, 2021)
-David Charney (expires June 30, 2025)
-Lyndell Dunn (City Council, expires June 30, 2021)
Personnel Board
-Jerry Duke (expires June 30, 2023)
Planning Commission
-Chad Balthrop (expires June 30, 2023)
-Nick Kila (expires June 30, 2021)
INCOG Transportation Policy Committee
-Doug Bonebrake (City Council, expires June 30, 2021)
-Warren Lehr (city manager, alternate, expires June 30, 2021)
INCOG Transportation Technical Committee
-Dwayne Henderson (alternate, expires June 30, 2021)
-Roger Stevens (Public Works director, expires June 30, 2021)
Regional Metropolitan Utility Authority
-Dwayne Henderson (alternate, June 30, 2021)
-Rogers Stevens (Public Works director, June 30, 2021)