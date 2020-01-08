Owasso City Council on Tuesday approved a new comprehensive rate and fee schedule.
The resolution was passed to provide a singular directory of the City’s numerous rates and fees to help clarify information for customers.
This includes a specific rundown of figures for the City Clerk, Community Development and Building Services, Court Clerk, Police and Animal Control, Recreation and Culture, Public Works, Utilities, and Recycle and Disposal.
Over the years, rates and fees have been enacted by various ordinances, resolutions and Council/Trustee actions.
While each department maintains a list of their user charges, it may or may not include all authorized fees, which can cause confusion, according to the agenda outlined by Owasso Court Clerk Julie Stevens.
Staff anticipates and annual review of the rate and fee schedule and subsequent amendments by resolution.