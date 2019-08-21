Owasso City Council on Tuesday approved 13 project sites for the City of Owasso’s 2020 Street Rehabilitation Program.
The proposed asphalt street improvements – nine in Three Lakes, two in Elm Creek and another two in Original Town – were selected based on a comprehensive assessment of roadway conditions, said Public Works Director Roger Stevens.
“The selection process is aimed at maximizing the taxpayer’s return on investment by increasing roadway lifecycle and minimizing future maintenance costs while enhancing overall roadway conditions and public safety,” he said in Tuesday’s agenda.
In July 2019, Stevens and his staff completed an update to the City’s street inventory, which allowed them to adjust the data collected and create a new priority list for improvements.
The estimated cost for the projects totals $1.92 million, with $1.17 million available in the Capital Improvements Fund, and $800,000 allocated from the Half-Penny Sales Tax Fund.
The following projects are included in the City of Owasso’s 2020 Street Rehabilitation Program:
• N. 119th E. Ave. – E. 88th Pl. N. to N. 120th E. Ave.
• N. 119th E. Ave. – E. 90th St. N. to E. 89th St. N.
• E. 88th St. N. – N. 120th E. Ave. to N. 119th E. Ave.
• E. 90th St. N. – N. 120th E. Ave. to N. 119th E. Ave.
• E. 90th St. N. – N. 121st E. Ave. to N. 120th E. Ave.
• E. 89th St. N. – E. 89th St. N. to E. 89th Pl. N.
• N. 121st E. Ave. – E. 88th St. N. to E. 88th Pl. N.
• N. 121st E. Ave. – Side cul-de-sac to E. 88th Pl. N.
• E. 87th St. N. – N. 121st E. Ave. to N. 120th E. Ave.
• E. 85th St. N. – N. 129th E. Ave. to N. 128th E. Ave.
• N. 128th E. Ave. – E. 86th St. N. to E. 85th St. N.
• Dogwood St. – E. 86th St. N. to 8th St.
• Elm St. – Owasso Expy to 8th St.