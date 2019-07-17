Owasso City Council on Tuesday held its first public hearing regarding a proposed zoning amendment that would limit the amount of vehicle dealerships along a corridor of US 169.
During the meeting, Owasso resident Dean Lowe spoke against the measure, intended to help safeguard the City of Owasso’s US-169 Overlay District if approved.
The Overlay was established in 2012 under Ordinance 1004 to preserve the property along the highway from E. 86th St. N. to E. 126th St. N., and to protect the investment of the Tulsa Technology Center.
Owasso Planning Manager Karl Fritschen said certain uses requiring large areas of land for sales inventory, such as campers or boats, can create a negative impact along the corridor if they are located adjacent to each other.
“What you could end up with is car lot after car lot or dealership after dealership, if you will, off the highway stacked on each other,” Fritschen said in a previous story, “and then before you know it, you have a large swap of land that’s consumed by vehicle sales and inventory lots.”
Lowe, a 20-year resident and landowner, presented three questions to the Council: What led to the proposal? How will its approval promote further interest in investors? And how will its approval encourage others to donate land to the City?
“My true concern is not the specificity of this particular proposal, but the underlying concept that any individuals or companies who invest in this community can, with one stroke of the pen, have the value of that investment significantly diminish,” Lowe said.
Lowe was the third citizen to object to the measure this month, the first two being Allen Robinson, another landowner in the Overlay area, and Stephen Pucket, who lives close to the Overlay, both of whom spoke at the Owasso Planning Commission on July 9.
Lowe left a copy of his questions with councilmembers as they enter into further discussions about the measure in their work sessions over the next few weeks.
The proposal is set to go back before the Planning Commission on Aug. 6, with action taken on the item at last Council meeting in August.