Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr presented the 2019 State of the City at Owasso Chamber’s Legislative Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 22.
The annual State of the City is held every fall and provides citizens an update on the status of Owasso and what’s happening across the region.
Completed projects
Major road improvement projects that have been completed in recent months include the N. 135th E. Ave. service road and the 106th and 137th intersection realignment, to name a few.
The City’s annual street rehabilitation program has averaged $1.6 million per year between 2013 and 2019, compared to $385,000 per year between 1996 and 2012.
“There’s a way to grade streets, and our streets are about 77-78, which is better than most communities,” Lehr said. “We’re investing more into street rehab than we ever have in the history of our community, but we have a long way to go.”
Other projects that have been completed include the Public Safety Operations & Training Complex (Fire Station No. 4); Owasso Police Headquarters building; and numerous stormwater and sewer projects at Brookfield Crossing as well at Garrett Creek and Morrow Place.
Ongoing/upcoming projects
Several major street projects are also in development, including 76th Street widening, with construction expected in April 2020; and Garnett Road widening from 96th to 106th streets, with construction expected in Jan. or Feb. 2020, and from 106th to 116th streets, currently undergoing right-of-way purchases followed by utility relocation.
In the northern part of Owasso, the City is purchasing right-of-way parcels at 116th and Mingo, and 116th and Garnett; moving utilities at 106th and 129th, and 106th and 145th; and in the early planning stages of 96th and 129th, 96th and 145th, and 116th and 129th.
Other projects in development include stormwater and sewer improvements at the regional detention pond at Owasso Sports Park, with construction expected in Jan. 2020; and Elm Creek Park upgrades involving a new shelter and playground equipment, and erosion control at the pond, with construction expected in March 2020.
New additions
Owasso has welcomed several new businesses and organizations to its community over the last several months. Those include:
Academic Advantage, Art in Bloom, ARTastic Studio & Party Place, Artisan, Arvest Bank, Black Bear Diner, Braum’s, Casey’s General Store, Chang’s Asian Market, Drip The Beverage Lab, GC Nutrition, Glossy Nails & Spa, Hillis Hollow Home Décor & Furnishings, Holiday Inn & Suites, Home 2 Suites by Hilton, Kum & Go, Legacy Prep Learning Academy, MAD Eats, Mad Wook’s Den, Mowery Retail & Lofts, Nutrishop Owasso, Owasso Coffee Co., Safelock Storage, Schlotzsky’s, Slim Chickens, SMOKE Woodfire Grill, Spectrum Paint, Thompson Family Neighborhood at Owasso Baptist Village, Turquoise Couch, Urban Okie, Utica Park Clinic, Wholesale Computer and more.
“Welcome all the new businesses in Owasso,” Lehr said. “Owasso is still an attractive location, and we get inquiries on a daily basis from people that want to open a business … we’re excited about all of them.”
Coming soon
To continue the trend of attracting new storefronts, Owasso is also anticipating a number of new additions to the community over the next several years. Those include:
AutoZone, Emersumnice Brewery, Jim Glover Jeep, Owasso Drug, S&B’s Burger Joint and Trident Aquatics, among others.
Lehr encouraged Friday’s crowd to continue working together and embracing Owasso’s slogan of “Real People. Real Character. Real Community.”
“I think it’s central, I think it’s key,” Lehr said, “a community where we are together, we collaborate together with one another, and we serve each other and we gain satisfaction in serving one another, and in doing that, we’re much more successful all across the board.”