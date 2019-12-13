The City of Owasso hosted a public meeting for its 2019 Owasso Sports Park Detention and Mitigation Project Thursday evening.
The project, identified in the City’s 2005 Stormwater Master Plan, will involve adding a new detention pond in the north part of the complex to reduce the amount of downstream flooding in the area.
Crews will construct four wetland cells and a 2.5-acre pond, as well as reconstruct 1,376 linear feet of stream bed and plant 450 trees across the newly developed property.
The scope of the work will also potentially solve overflow issues into neighboring subdivisions, including Hale Acres and Meadowcrest along North Garnett Road.
“Even in little rains, our backyard floods all the time,” a resident of Hale Acres said during the meeting.
Another homeowner in the neighborhood added, “The drainage across the street from my house, it’s all filled in … so all of it comes to our side.”
City Engineer Dwayne Henderson, who hosted Thursday’s meeting, said he’s hopeful the project will alleviate citizens’ concerns regarding how much excess water flows into their properties.
“It would accommodate any future development that would occur,” Henderson said, “plus take care of some drainage problems that we already have up there that have been outstanding for some time.”
Trucks hauling various materials from a storage area on Mingo Road to the detention pond could create some additional traffic in the area during the time of construction.
Henderson anticipates the $4.5 million project to start soon with a tentative completion date of Dec. 2020.