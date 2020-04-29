The American Cancer Society has announced a new date for its 2020 Owasso/Collinsville Relay For Life fundraiser event.
ACS will host the 19th annual rally on Aug. 29, at Rayola Park in Owasso, originally scheduled for May 2.
Relay For Life is the world’s largest grassroots fundraising event to end cancer, uniting communities like Owasso to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember lost loved ones and take action to overcome the disease.
Event lead and longtime relayer Billie Fullbright, who lives in Owasso, said she is looking forward to participating in this year’s rally.
“We need to continue to raise funds because cancer never takes a break or a holiday,” Fullbright said in a release. “Even though people may be low on funds, cancer has not slowed down. People are still being diagnosed with cancer. We need to continue the fundraising and the fight.”
ACS’ six-hour event in August will play host to an opening ceremony, followed by survivor and caregiver laps, a celebratory round and a luminaria lighting honoring those who have passed. Food and other local vendors will be present to serve participants and attendees.
“We would love to line the walking path at Rayola with people who are as passionate about beating cancer as we are at ACS,” Community Development Manager Susan Erler said in the release. “We are extremely lucky to have ours postponed but not canceled, so it is even more important that we raise as many dollars as we can to help make up for the cancelled events.”
Last year’s Owasso/Collinsville Relay For Life raised more than $30,000 to help ACS save and celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
For more information about the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life, visit secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=relay.