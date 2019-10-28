The City of Owasso and the City of Collinsville announced their activity schedules for the 2019 Veterans Appreciation Week, held Sunday-Saturday, Nov. 10-16.
Owasso
Nov. 10: Veterans Appreciation Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, 10320 E, 116th St. N., at 2 p.m.
Nov. 11-15: Community participation. To honor the service and sacrifices of the men and women of the military, various restaurants and businesses will provide special offers to residents during this week.
Nov. 14: Veterans Meet and Greet at Owasso Community Center, 301 S. Cedar St., 8-10 a.m. Waffle House will provide a free catered breakfast. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to RSVP at 918-376-1539 by Nov. 8. Spouses are welcomed.
Collinsville
Nov. 11: Veterans Appreciation Ceremony at the Veterans Building, 903 W. Main St., at 9 a.m. The Cowpokes Round-Up Club will be serving the breakfast, sponsored by Collinsville Masonic Lodge 165, to veterans and their families free of charge after the ceremony. The traditional Veterans Day Parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Main Street.
For questions regarding Owasso events, call Elishya Cook at 918-376-1529, or visit cityofowasso.com/534/veterans-events for updates. For information about Collinsville, contact Sherry Campbell at 918-371-1010, or email scampbell@cityofcollinsville.com.