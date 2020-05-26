Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 25:
Friday, May 22
Jason Mac Jakubowski, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruction officer. Malicious injury t/property.
Zacheriah Jessie All Abkemeier, 26, of Owasso. Booked by OHP. DUI 1st offense. Speeding 15 phg or more. Transport open container.
Gary Don Youngblood, 31, of Owasso. Booked by OHP. Driver under suspension/DUS (3rd offense). Insurance/security verification. Eluding. Carry firearm while intoxicated. Poss firearm AFCF. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense. F/T stop for stop sign. DUI 1st offense. Hold/Creek County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, May 23
Eric James Pittser, 33. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense. Speeding 15 mph or more.
Tyler Henry Bird, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Transport open container. Transport open container. Violation of DL restrictions. DUI 2nd offense. Use of motor vehicle w/o interlock device.
Dennis James Boyle, 31, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Collinsville PD. Rape 1st degree. Sodomy AFCF. Rape by instrumentation AFCF.
Margaret Elaine Reed, 61, of Collinsville. Trespass after forbidden. Malicious injury t/property (less $2,500) (Attempted malicious injury to property). Threaten violent act.
Sunday, May 24
Jake Wilcoxson, 43, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Stolen property (KCSP) AFCF. Robbery by force/fear 1st degree AFCF.
Monday, May 25
Alfred Ray Johnson, 59, of Muskogee. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/operate MV without required driver’s license. FTP/court cost.
Tyler Sutton Hopkins, 24, of Oklahoma City. Booked by Owasso PD. Robbery with firearm/dangerous weapon.
Marvin Deandro Atkins, 22, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Robbery with firearm/dangerous weapon. Conspiracy to commit felony. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense.
Lucas James Adair, 36, of Collinsville. Domestic A&B presence of minor 1st offense. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense. Public intoxication.