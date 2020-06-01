Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31:
Friday, May 29
Gary Don Youngblood, 31, of Owasso. Booked by OHP. Drive under suspension/DUS. F/T cary insurance/security verification form. Eluding a police officer. Carry firearm while intoxicated. Poss firearm AFCF. Possession of a controlled dug. F/T stop for stop sign. Driving under the influence of drugs – 2nd offense. Hold/Creek County Sheriff’s Office. Obstruct an officer. Poss stolen vehicle.
Brady Alexander Doughty, 24, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense.
Brian Michael White, 37, of Owasso. Unauthorized use MV. Hold/Rogers Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Hadyn Charles Barney, 20, of Owasso. Poss MJ w/intent AFCF. Poss/receive drug proceeds AFCF. Tax stamp (CD) AFCF.
Saturday, May 30
Brendan Wade Dixon, 28, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold/Wison County KS. Fugitive from justice.
Matthew Christopher Letney, 29, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI 2nd offense. Speeding in construction zone. Improper use of lane.
Sunday, May 31
Gavin Reed Dorsey, 23, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. Eluding. Reckless driving.