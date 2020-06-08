owasso police

Friday, June 5

Dominque Anthony Jord Dixon, 23, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Driving with license suspended, application to accelerate, resisting arrest, DUI-liquor drugs-2nd.

Elizabeth Ashley McVicker, 29, of Owasso. Defective center brake lamp, DUI-liquor or drugs.

Caprese Russhelle Ramsey, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Bodily fluid on government employee, First-degree robbery.

Cody Wayne Call, 42, of Collinsville. Warrant charge (district).

Saturday, June 6

Jennifer Briane Watson, 35, of Collinsville. Unlawful poss of paraphernalia, unsafe lane use, poss of marijuana, DUI-liquor or drugs-2nd.

Sunday, June 7

Lucas Raymond Walter Devore, 26, of Collinsville. APC-1st, poss of marijuana, poss drug paraphernalia.

Howard Wayne Dickens, 72, of Owasso. APC-1st, false crime reporting.