Friday, June 5
Dominque Anthony Jord Dixon, 23, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Driving with license suspended, application to accelerate, resisting arrest, DUI-liquor drugs-2nd.
Elizabeth Ashley McVicker, 29, of Owasso. Defective center brake lamp, DUI-liquor or drugs.
Caprese Russhelle Ramsey, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Bodily fluid on government employee, First-degree robbery.
Cody Wayne Call, 42, of Collinsville. Warrant charge (district).
Saturday, June 6
Jennifer Briane Watson, 35, of Collinsville. Unlawful poss of paraphernalia, unsafe lane use, poss of marijuana, DUI-liquor or drugs-2nd.
Sunday, June 7
Lucas Raymond Walter Devore, 26, of Collinsville. APC-1st, poss of marijuana, poss drug paraphernalia.
Howard Wayne Dickens, 72, of Owasso. APC-1st, false crime reporting.