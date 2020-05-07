Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, May 6:
Alexander Haak, 19, of Owasso. Att burglary 2nd degree AFCF. Att larceny of or from auto/aircraft etc. AFCF.
Kevin Thomas Alsup, 21, of Washington. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI 1st offense. Reckless driving. Eluding (endangering others).
Jeremy Scott Clifton, 38, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI 1st offense. F/T yield while turning.
Kimberly Denise Darst, 36, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Fugitive from justice. Hold/Walker Co. Texas.
Caleb Andrew Kastrup, 41, of Sand Springs. Booked by Owasso PD. Att utter bogus check over $499.99.
Nancy Paige Blair, 29, of Owasso. Poss firearm AFCF. Petit larceny. Public intoxication. Hold/Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office Okla.
Brandon David Barnhart, 24, of Collinsville. Booked by Collinsville PD. Domestic A&B 1st offense. A&B on police officer. A&B on police officer. Resisting arrest. Throw human waste/Gov. employee.