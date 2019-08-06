Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, Aug. 5:
Joyce Colleen Reeves, 58, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD meth, poss drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Gene McNatt, 39, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny AFCF.
Kevin James Cottom, 38, of Owasso. DUI-1st, poss CD sched I II-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
Osvaldo De La Cruz-de-Reza, 30, of Owasso. DUI-2nd, change lanes unsafely, speeding 1-10 mph, druve under revocation, ICE detainer.
Dalton Wayne Abel, 22, of Owasso. Poss firearm AFCF, uttering forged instrument.
Sunny Lucas, 41, of Owasso. Hold/Oklahoma County.
Kenneth Michael Parks, 51, of Collinsville. Drug court sanction.