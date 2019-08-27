owasso police

Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, Aug. 26:

Kali Danielle Holman, 25, of Collinsville. DUI-drugs-2nd, FTP/court cost.

Matthew Kalin Blackwell, 36, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery-1st, interrupt/interfere with emergency call.

Shelby Lyn Davidson, 20, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery-1st.

Jashon Shad Fuselier, 25, of Owasso. Bogus check, poss firearm by adjudicated delinquent.

Tiffany Louise Zamudio, 34, of Collinsville. Application to revoke.