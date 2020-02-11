Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, Feb. 10:
Omar Cruz Ramirez, 21, of Owasso. Poss/del CD w/intent AFCF, gang-related offense AFCF (x2), protective order review hrng.
Malinda Evelyn Priester, 23, of Owasso. Bail jumping.
Connor Lee Polk, 23, of Owasso. DUI great bodily injury, leave scene of injury accident.
Justin Craig Stevens, 40, of Collinsville. Eluding (endangering others), drive under suspension, hold/Rogers County, bond/tax stamp, bond/poss CD-meth, bond/F/T stop for red light, bond/drive under suspension, bond/expired tag, bond/poss drug paraphernalia.