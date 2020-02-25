Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, Feb. 24:
Hayden Levi Freeman, 22, of Owasso. FTA/DUI alcohol (x2), FTA/unsafe lane use, hold/electronic monitor required.
Christian Paul Nicewarner, 53, of Owasso. Public intoxication, violation of protective order, hold/electronic monitor required.
John Patrick McKnown, 35, of Owasso. APC, hold/electronic monitor required.
Colby Howard McGinnis, 28, of Owasso. Poss firearm AFCF, FTA/affixing improper license plate to MV, FTA/F/T register used vehicle within 30 days, FTA/operate MV without current license plate/taxes due state/improper tags, FTA/defective vehicle/improper equipment.
Michael Roy Phillips, 51, of Collinsville. Hold/Washington County, indirect contempt of court.
Brandon Dale Pierce, 32, of Collinsville. Fugitive from justice, hold/Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, indirect contempt of court.