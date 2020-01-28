Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, Jan. 27:
De Ann Giefer, 55, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstructing justice, obtain money/property bogus check, hold/Creek County Sheriff’s Office, bond/obstructing justice, bond/obtain money/property or sig. under false pretense.
Buddy Ray Bence, 37, of Owasso. DUI, change lanes unsafely, speeding 15 mph or more.
Omar Cruz Ramirez, 21, of Owasso. Poss/del CD with intent AFCF, gang-related offense AFCF.
Brittany Dawn Cox, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. FTA/speeding 1-10 mph over.