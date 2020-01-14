Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, Jan. 13.
Cory Wayne Kilgore, 41, of Owasso. USM form/hold U.S. Marshal.
Matthew Ray Aaron Basco, 27, of Owasso. Poss firearm AFCF, poss CD sched I II AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia, no DL, insurance/security verification, F/T signal right turn, application to accelerate.
Misty Dawn Brandt, 41, of Coweta. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-2nd, drive under revocation, speeding 1-10 mph over, transport open container.
Malinda E. McConaghie, 23, of Owasso. Obtaining money, property or signature under false pretense, FTA/application to revoke (x3).
Ryanne D. Logan, 32, of Owasso. Trespass after forbidden, outraging public decency.
James Edwin Wilson, 19, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. FTA/drive under suspension.