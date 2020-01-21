Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, Jan. 20:
Lauren Renee Taylor, 21, of Owasso. Drive under suspension, poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia, poss MJ.
Colan Storm Harper, 18, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Brett Matthew Chamberlain, 37, of Owasso. Stolen property, poss firearm AFCF, poss burglary tools AFCF.
John Patrick McKnown, 35, of Owasso. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, public intoxication.
Clinton Thomas Swango, 32, of Collinsville. DUI, change lanes unsafely.