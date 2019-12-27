Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Dec. 26:
Steven Joe Street, 34, of Owasso. Assault and battery on police officer, obstruct/interfere with police officer.
Juvenile, 16, booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF, burglary-1st degree AFCF, leave scene of property damage accident, poss beer/alcohol by minor, poss tobacco by minor, poss MJ AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia, poss burglary tools AFCF, larceny from auto/aircraft AFCF, conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, burglary-2nd degree AFCF, unauthorized use/poss credit card AFCF, stolen property (KCSP) AFCF.
Jason Patrick Wayne Patton, 34, of Collinsville. Child neglect.