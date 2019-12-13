Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Dec. 12:
Brett Joseph Mooney, 31, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery-2nd offense AFCF.
Brionna Janea White, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. LMFR over $1,000.
Kryshonda Lanise Radford, 30, of Owasso. LMFR over $1,000.
Laquesta Danielle Ross, 39, of Owasso. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), contribute to delinquency of minor, FTA/drive under suspension.
Rachel Karee Johnson, 27, of Owasso. LMFR over $1,000.
Jonathan Michael Mead, 24, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold/Osage County.